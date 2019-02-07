Winemiller FTs down the stretch puts BHS on top of EC

BLANCHESTER – Emma Winemiller connected on four free throws in the final 10 seconds Wednesday as the Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team defeated East Clinton 37-33 at the BHS gym.

For East Clinton, Kelsi Lilly had 12 points and Alexis Rolfe added nine to lead the offense.

McKenzie Pence finished with six points and Allie Creachbaum had three. Gracie Boggs had two points. Bryston Roach had one point.

East Clinton was 9 for 34 at the free throw line. Blanchester was 13 for 31.

For the Ladycats, Maddie Wells led with 11 points. Lacie Tedrick scored five points and Daelyn Staehling had four. Maddie Creager tossed in three. Alex Buerkle and Becca Kratzer had two points each. Zoie Stanforth and Grace Irwin had one point each.

Winemiller made two free throws with 9.7 seconds to play to give Blanchester a 35-33 lead. She then converted two more with 1.4 seconds left to ice the win. Winemiller finished with eight points.