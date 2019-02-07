West Clermont takes down WHS wrestlers 52-22

CINCINNATI – The Wilmington High School wrestling team was defeated 52-22 by West Clermont Wednesday night in a non-league match.

Wilmington picked up four wins on the night.

Domonic Davidson at 132, Sam Eastes at 138, Trent Holliday at 152 and Dalton Garrison at 160. Davidson (5:33), Eastes (4:37) and Garrison (1:49) posted pins.

SUMMARY

West Clermont 52 Wilmington 22

106: Double Forfeit

113: Brian Hertel (WC) over (WHS) (For.)

120: Phoenix Simpson (WC) over (WHS) (For.)

126: Ryan Walker (WC) over Lee Lynch (WHS) (Fall 5:10)

132: Domonic Davidson (WHS) over Jake Ransbottom (WC) (Fall 5:33)

138: Sam Eastes (WHS) over Chase Henderson (WC) (Fall 4:37)

145: William Turner (WC) over Brayden Smith (WHS) (Fall 3:03)

152: Trent Holliday (WHS) over Nolan McCune (WC) (MD 10-0)

160: Dalton Garrison (WHS) over Brendan Imhoff (WC) (Fall 1:49)

170: Matt Lewis (WC) over Canon Ford (WHS) (MD 12-1)

182: Ben Berger (WC) over Truestin Barnes (WHS) (Fall 0:44)

195: Mitchell Gibson (WC) over Hayden Dale (WHS) (Fall 2:36)

220: Joe Wahl (WC) over Michael Reynolds (WHS) (Fall 1:58)

285: Jacob DiCarlo (WC) over (WHS) (For.)

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_LOGO_whsswirl-3.jpg