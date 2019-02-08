Hillsboro sweeps Wilmington bowlers at Highland Lanes

HILLSBORO – The Wilmington High School bowlers were swept in a matches with two strong Hillsboro teams at Highland Lanes.

The Wilmington boys were defeated 2,628 to 2,335. Grant Pickard led WHS with a 409 two-game set.

The Wilmington girls were defeated 2,419 to 1,723. Haylee Wright posted a 319 two-game series for the Lady Hurricane.

SUMMARY

February 7 2019

@Highland Lanes

Wilmington Boys 2,335 Hillsboro 2,628

WHS-Mason McIntosh 185, 232; Brayden Rhoads 142,—; Elijah Martini 145, 155; Jordan Tackett 162, 177; Grant Pickard 209, 200; Jake Frazier —, 182. TOTALS 843, 946

Baker Games: 169, 184, 193

HHS-H. Springer 256, 204; Tyler Snapp 267, 236; Andrew Lauderback 153, 214; Brenden Ormes 213, 171; Christen McConnahay 194, 232. TOTALS 1083, 1057

Baker Games: 167, 150, 171

Wilmington Girls 1,723 Hillsboro 2,419

WHS-Haylee Wright 165, 154; Cassidy Cole 118, 139; Kenzie Frazier 121, 111; Alexia Frazier 114, 113; Nicole Gallion 155, 147. TOTALS 673, 664

Baker Games: 122, 127, 137. TOTAL 386

HHS-M Tomko 137, 186; O. Wilson 165, 171; T. Jordan 182, 154; H. Hughes 193, 198; S. Mingua 207, 234. TOTALS 884, 943

Baker Games: 213, 177, 202

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_LOGO-whs-letter-2.jpg