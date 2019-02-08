Registration underway for Reds baseball, softball camps

CINCINNATI – Registration is now open for the official baseball and softball camps of the Cincinnati Reds at reds.com/Camps.

For 2019, Reds Camps are offering 16 locations throughout Reds Country giving participants a week of baseball and softball instruction.

2019 Reds Baseball & Softball Camps locations:

• Northern Kentucky: May 27-31 (Beechwood High School)

• Cincinnati: May 27-31 (Reds Youth Academy)

• Louisville: June 10-14 (Kentucky Country Day)

• Loveland: June 10-14 (Loveland High School)

• Indianapolis: June 17-21 (Billericay Park, Fishers)

• Dayton: June 17-21 (Miamisburg High School)

• Harrison: June 24-28 (Harrison High School)

• Mason: June 24-28 (Mason High School)

• Chillicothe: July 15-19 (Chillicothe High School)

• Milford: July 15-19 (Milford High School)

• Hurricane, W. Va., July 22-26 (Valley Park Sports Complex)

• Columbus: July 22-26 (Hilliard Bradley High School)

• Lexington, Ky.: July 29-Aug. 2 (Lexington Christian Academy)

• Cincinnati: July 29-Aug. 2 (Summit Country Day Sports Complex)

• Cincinnati: Aug. 5-9 (St. Xavier High School)

• Cincinnati: Aug. 5-9 (Reds Youth Academy)

Campers registering prior to March 1 will receive a $25 discount.

The camps are open to boys and girls ages six to 14 and run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All campers receive a full Reds uniform (jersey, pants, hat and belt), four Reds game tickets, and a bus trip to Great American Ball Park where a Reds player and coach will meet the group and conduct a behind-the-scenes tour. Campers will be treated to an insider’s perspective seldom available to the general public.

The camps are led by an experienced staff of baseball and softball instructors who are passionate about the game and committed to creating an experience of a lifetime.

“Now in our eighth year, our job is to create a training environment that meets the baseball and softball needs of every athlete who wants our help,” said Tim Rappé, Reds Camps director. “The most important thing for parents to understand is that it doesn’t matter if your athlete is six and picking up a bat for the first time or 14 and preparing to play high school baseball. This camp will significantly improve each camper’s ability to play and understand the game.”

For additional details, pricing and registration visit reds.com/Camps or call 1-855-846-7337.