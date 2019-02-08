ROB 8th grade back-to-back titles

The Rodger O. Borror Middle School eighth grade girls basketball team won its second straight SBAAC championship this season, finishing with an overall record of 14-1.

Head coach Jermaine Isaac said the players are “fantastic young ladies on and off the court. They have the highest GPA (grade point average) in our middle school two years in a row as well.”

The young Lady Hurricane is the No. 1 seed in the SBAAC Northern Division tournament, which begins Saturday. The Borror girls will play 5 p.m. Monday against either Mt. Orab or Clermont Northeastern.

“They are very unselfish on the court and genuinely love each other,” Isaac said. “They are a joy to coach and are model student-athletes.”