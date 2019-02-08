Mt. Orab sweeps pair from East Clinton 7th, 8th boys

The East Clinton seventh and eighth grade boys basketball teams were defeated by Mt. Orab Thursday in a pair of games.

The eighth grade Astros were defeated 64-42.

Dakota Collom had 28 points to pace the East Clinton attack. Gage Jarrell and Isaiah Conger had five points each. Dylan Day and Dalton McClure scored two points each.

In the seventh grade game, East Clinton lost 47-15.

Maddix Crowe scored five points and Denver Day added four. Skylar Slagle, Brady Zurface and Owen Johnson had two points each.