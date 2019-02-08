EC 8th grade girls top Mt. Orab 44-35

The East Clinton eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Mt. Orab 44-35 Thursday night.

“It was a special night in that it was the last time these girls played on that floor in front of the fans as junior high kids,” EC coaches Todd Runyon and Jason Whiteaker said. “Special thanks to the parents and school for a fantastic celebration for this special group of young ladies. Everyone contributed and played a vital role in the success in the game.”

Hayleigh Perdue had five points and three rebounds. Libby Evanshine contributed 13 points, three rebounds, three steals and an assist. Megan Tong scored two points. Kami Whiteaker had 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Jozie Jones had three points and five rebounds while Jayden Murphy finished with 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals. Lauren Stonewell, Marinah Beener and Lyndsay Clutter are also members of the team.

“As special as these young ladies are and will be on the basketball floor in the future, they are even more special off it,” the coaches said. “These are bright young ladies that want to do good for their team, family, friends, and school. As coaches, it has been a blast coaching this group of ladies.”