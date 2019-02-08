Campbell’s hoops … mm, mm good

FELICITY – Mackenzie Campbell scored 29 points and East Clinton’s defense held Felicity to nine points in the second half Thursday in a 56-39 win in SBAAC National Division girls basketball action.

The win puts East Clinton at 9-12 overall and 5-7 in the National Division. Felicity is 0-18 overall and 0-12 in divisional play.

The Lady Astros will host New Richmond Saturday night in a Bud Phillips Sch0larship Crossover Game.

“It has been a long week,” EC coach Jeff Craycraft said. “It was our fourth game in four days.”

Campbell came out red-hot, scoring 21 points in the first half. East Clinton led 23-16 in a fast-paced first quarter but the lead dwindled to 36-30 at halftime.

“We made some adjustments at halftime and the ladies executed,” Craycraft said.

Gracie Boggs and Katrina Bowman helped the defensive effort for EC. “Both have shown improvement in that area,” said Craycraft.

Kaitlin Durbin had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots. Lacey Peterman finished with eight points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Campbell connected on 13 of 20 from the field. She also grabbed six missed shots and handed out three assists. On defense, she had four steals.

SUMMARY

February 7, 2019

East Clinton 56 Felicity 39

E 23.13.11.09…..56

F 16.14.06.03…..39

(56) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Pence 0-0-0-0 Campbell 13-1-2-29 Durbin 5-0-0-10 Bowman 1-0-0-2 Peterman 2-1-3-8 Rolfe 0-0-0-0 Beener 1-0-1-3 Lilly 0-0-0-0 Weiner 0-0-0-0 Creechbaum 0-0-0-0 Boggs 1-0-2-4. TOTALS 23-2-8-56

FIELD GOALS: EC 23-52 (Campbell 13-20 Durbin 5-8) F 12-34

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC 2-7 F 7-17

FREE THROWS: EC 8-16 (Peterman 3-4) F 8-16

REBOUNDS: EC-32 (Durbin 9 Peterman 8 Campbell 6 Boggs 4 Beener 3)

ASSISTS: EC-13 (Peterman 4 Campbell 3 Durbin 3 Bowman 2)

STEALS: EC-11 (Campbell 4 Durbin 2 Bowman 2 Peterman 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-3 (Durbin 3)

TURNOVERS: EC-16 F-20

East Clinton senior nets 29 in 56-39 win