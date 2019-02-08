BHS girls battle with National Division’s best

BLANCHESTER – SBAAC National Division champion Williamsburg parlayed a fast start Friday into a 69-51 win over Blanchester at the BHS gym.

WHS jumped out to a 17-4 first quarter lead then BHS played fairly even the rest of the way being outscored just 52-47.

“I thought we played one of our best games of the season,” BHS coach Bradon Pyle said. “We just ran into a team on fire tonight. We executed our defensive gameplan early on. I’m proud of the effort we are putting forth and the progress we are making. We just have to keep working and getting better.”

Despite holding Williamsburg’s Jessica Chase and Madi Ogden to two points in the first half, Blanchester trailed 34-21.

Elecia Patton led Blanchester with 16 points. Olivia Gundler had 13 points, grabbed nine rebounds and handed out four assists. Lana Roy had 11 points and eight rebounds.

SUMMARY

February 8, 2019

@Blanchester High School

Williamsburg 69 Blanchester 51

B 04.17.18.12…..51

W 17.17.20.15…..69

(69) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ellis 0-0-0-0 Vinning 0-0-0-0 Hart 2-0-1-5 Dauwe 5-1-2-13 Arwine 0-0-0-0 Thomas 2-2-0-6 Knox 0-0-0-0 McManus 2-1-0-5 Wainscott 0-0-0-0 Chase 3-1-4-11 Ogden 5-2-0-12 Fisher 4-0-3-11 Ervin 3-0-0-6. TOTALS 26-7-10/15-69

(51) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Patton 6-1-3-16 Tangonan 0-0-0-0 Scott 3-0-0-6 Gundler 5-2-1-13 Roy 4-0-3-11 Shank 1-0-0-2 Buerkle 0-0-0-0 Winemiller 0-0-0-0 Wells 0-0-0-0 Brown 0-0-0-0 Staehling 1-0-1-3. TOTALS 20-3-8/17-51

