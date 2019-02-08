Posted on by

Friday night boys basketball scoreboard


Akr. Coventry 55, Akr. Springfield 44

Akr. Hoban 72, Chardon NDCL 42

Akr. SVSM 75, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58

Albany Alexander 59, Wellston 31

Alliance 55, Beloit W. Branch 44

Alliance Marlington 65, Salem 55

Anna 50, Ft. Loramie 36

Ansonia 57, DeGraff Riverside 39

Antwerp 58, Holgate 30

Apple Creek Waynedale 68, Smithville 35

Archbold 70, Delta 22

Arlington 74, Vanlue 52

Ashland 67, Mansfield Madison 54

Ashtabula Lakeside 58, Austintown Fitch 49

Athens 55, Pomeroy Meigs 51

Atwater Waterloo 51, New Middletown Spring. 40

Avon 64, Lakewood 46

Avon Lake 55, Amherst Steele 43

Batavia Clermont NE 72, Williamsburg 50

Bay Village Bay 58, Elyria Cath. 42

Beaver Eastern 60, New Boston Glenwood 52

Bedford 62, Maple Hts. 60

Bellefontaine 33, Spring. Shawnee 32

Bellevue 51, Tiffin Columbian 41

Belpre 62, Stewart Federal Hocking 56

Berlin Hiland 73, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 43

Bethel-Tate 53, Lees Creek E. Clinton 34

Bloomdale Elmwood 69, Millbury Lake 56

Bristol 77, Windham 69

Byesville Meadowbrook 59, Warsaw River View 23

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 60, Wintersville Indian Creek 42

Cambridge 39, Zanesville 36

Carlisle 52, New Lebanon Dixie 32

Carrollton 60, Can. South 52

Casstown Miami E. 59, Newton Local 32

Castalia Margaretta 51, Oak Harbor 41

Cedarville 45, S. Charleston SE 41

Centerville 46, Kettering Fairmont 44

Chesterland W. Geauga 67, Kirtland 65

Chillicothe Huntington 66, Southeastern 50

Chillicothe Zane Trace 55, Piketon 43

Cin. Aiken 71, Cin. Shroder 53

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 56, Miami Valley Christian Academy 38

Cin. Moeller 59, Cin. Elder 32

Cin. Oak Hills 64, Hamilton 55

Cin. Princeton 68, Middletown 50

Cin. Purcell Marian 69, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 56

Cin. West Clermont 52, Kings Mills Kings 41

Cin. Withrow 60, Cin. Anderson 42

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 53, Batavia 49

Cle. Benedictine 69, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 58

Cle. Cent. Cath. 68, Mentor Lake Cath. 53

Cle. St. Ignatius 65, Lakewood St. Edward 53

Cle. VASJ 86, Parma Padua 55

Clyde 60, Huron 44

Collins Western Reserve 62, Norwalk St. Paul 56

Cols. Beechcroft 61, Cols. Mifflin 51

Cols. DeSales 67, Cols. Ready 59

Cols. Eastmoor 70, Cols. West 57

Cols. Northland 58, Cols. Centennial 56

Cols. South 90, Cols. Independence 54

Cols. Upper Arlington 71, Marysville 53

Columbus Grove 62, Harrod Allen E. 35

Convoy Crestview 62, Paulding 38

Cory-Rawson 53, Arcadia 51

Coshocton 54, Marietta 38

Creston Norwayne 45, Rittman 35

Day. Chaminade Julienne 65, Middletown Fenwick 62, OT

Day. Christian 50, Yellow Springs 20

Day. Northridge 58, Middletown Madison Senior 56

Day. Oakwood 59, Bellbrook 48

Defiance 51, Wapakoneta 37

Delphos Jefferson 46, Spencerville 39

Delphos St. John’s 63, Rockford Parkway 54

Dola Hardin Northern 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 32

Dover 35, New Philadelphia 34

Dresden Tri-Valley 62, Thornville Sheridan 57

Dublin Coffman 58, Grove City Cent. Crossing 39

Dublin Jerome 47, Delaware Hayes 42

E. Can. 64, Bowerston Conotton Valley 48

E. Liverpool 79, Minerva 51

E. Palestine 45, Lisbon Beaver 42

Eastlake N. 56, Chagrin Falls Kenston 55

Edgerton 36, Defiance Tinora 22

Fairborn 68, W. Carrollton 60

Findlay 66, Tol. St. Francis 62

Frankfort Adena 50, Chillicothe Unioto 38

Franklin 72, Brookville 68, OT

Fredericktown 73, Cardington-Lincoln 43

Fremont St. Joseph 60, Lakeside Danbury 44

Gahanna Cols. Academy 48, Cols. Grandview Hts. 43

Gahanna Lincoln 64, Lancaster 51

Gates Mills Gilmour 92, Cle. JFK 55

Glouster Trimble 59, Racine Southern 55

Gorham Fayette 56, W. Unity Hilltop 36

Goshen 52, Wilmington 43

Granville 58, Pataskala Licking Hts. 34

Greenwich S. Cent. 73, Ashland Crestview 43

Groveport-Madison 46, Newark 43

Hamilton Badin 48, Cin. McNicholas 46

Hamler Patrick Henry 48, Bryan 47

Haviland Wayne Trace 53, Defiance Ayersville 37

Heath 55, Newark Cath. 36

Hicksville 56, Sherwood Fairview 36

Hilliard Bradley 48, Dublin Scioto 22

Hilliard Davidson 78, Galloway Westland 53

Houston 70, Sidney Fairlawn 63

Hudson 56, Stow-Munroe Falls 39

Hudson WRA 68, Linsly, W.Va. 56

Hunting Valley University 66, Gates Mills Hawken 45

Ironton 67, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 62

Jackson Center 53, Botkins 44

John Marshall, W.Va. 83, St. Clairsville 71

Kalida 59, Miller City 25

Kettering Alter 38, Day. Carroll 28

Latham Western 49, Franklin Furnace Green 43

Leavittsburg LaBrae 74, Brookfield 39

Legacy Christian 50, Troy Christian 42

Leipsic 63, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 57

Lewis Center Olentangy 72, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 57

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 71, W. Chester Lakota W. 61

Lima Perry 65, Sidney Lehman 31

Lima Shawnee 49, Elida 47

Lima Sr. 69, Fremont Ross 45

Lodi Cloverleaf 44, Mogadore Field 26

London 43, New Carlisle Tecumseh 36

Lorain 75, Cle. Hts. 66

Lorain Clearview 64, Sheffield Brookside 49

Lucas 65, Mansfield St. Peter’s 52

Lucasville Valley 65, McDermott Scioto NW 55

Malvern 56, Magnolia Sandy Valley 45

Mansfield Sr. 84, Millersburg W. Holmes 31

Mantua Crestwood 50, Hartville Lake Center Christian 47

Maria Stein Marion Local 56, New Bremen 25

Marion Harding 50, Caledonia River Valley 43

Marion Pleasant 64, Bellville Clear Fork 59

Martins Ferry 59, Barnesville 42

Massillon Jackson 59, Green 49

Massillon Tuslaw 49, Akr. Manchester 44

Maumee 68, Holland Springfield 46

McComb 51, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 49

McConnelsville Morgan 65, Zanesville W. Muskingum 51

McDonald 72, Lowellville 54

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 58, Marion Elgin 44

Medina Buckeye 58, Columbia Station Columbia 46

Medina Highland 60, Copley 53

Mentor 72, Brunswick 67

Mentor Christian 72, Brunswick 67

Miamisburg 48, Lebanon 30

Middlefield Cardinal 72, Ravenna SE 40

Milan Edison 59, Port Clinton 54

Milford Center Fairbanks 73, Mechanicsburg 41

Minster 63, New Knoxville 30

Mogadore 72, Rootstown 57

Mt. Gilead 68, Danville 64

Mt. Vernon 53, Wooster 49

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 62, Lima Temple Christian 47

N. Ridgeville 75, N. Olmsted 55

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 62, Bucyrus 36

Nelsonville-York 61, Bidwell River Valley 56

New Albany 61, Canal Winchester 57

New Concord John Glenn 35, Philo 32

New London 63, Ashland Mapleton 53

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 38, Morral Ridgedale 32

Newton Falls 78, Columbiana Crestview 31

Norwalk 46, Lexington 45

Norwood 65, Cin. N. College Hill 55

Oak Hill 55, S. Webster 54

Oberlin 60, Wellington 49

Old Fort 88, Kansas Lakota 48

Olmsted Falls 70, Berea-Midpark 49

Ontario 70, Galion 55

Orange 73, Painesville Harvey 69

Oregon Stritch 60, Tol. Ottawa Hills 34

Orrville 63, Navarre Fairless 51

Ottawa-Glandorf 72, Kenton 43

Ottoville 61, Continental 34

Painesville Riverside 85, Chardon 71

Pandora-Gilboa 55, Findlay Liberty-Benton 51

Parma Hts. Holy Name 115, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 68

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 68, Newark Licking Valley 56

Peninsula Woodridge 78, Norton 62

Perrysburg 60, Bowling Green 47

Pettisville 72, Pioneer N. Central 34

Pickerington Cent. 70, Grove City 47

Pickerington N. 53, Reynoldsburg 48

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 55, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 37

Plain City Jonathan Alder 49, Spring. Kenton Ridge 23

Plymouth 65, Monroeville 57

Poland Seminary 77, Jefferson Area 44

Portsmouth Sciotoville 71, Portsmouth Notre Dame 61

Powell Olentangy Liberty 61, Westerville Cent. 50

Proctorville Fairland 61, Chesapeake 40

Reading 54, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 41

Richfield Revere 81, Aurora 61

Richwood N. Union 55, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 45

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 89, Fayetteville-Perry 46

S. Point 60, Ironton Rock Hill 37

Sandusky 61, Sandusky Perkins 36

Sandusky St. Mary 62, Gibsonburg 46

Sardinia Eastern Brown 59, Leesburg Fairfield 41

Seaman N. Adams 58, Lynchburg-Clay 42

Shaker Hts. 82, Elyria 81, OT

Sidney 72, Piqua 41

Solon 72, Medina 65

Sparta Highland 56, Howard E. Knox 29

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 65, Day. Jefferson 29

Springboro 73, Clayton Northmont 55

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 48, Cin. Christian 42

St. Henry 62, Ft. Recovery 39

St. Marys Memorial 62, Celina 48

St. Paris Graham 71, Lewistown Indian Lake 61

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 76, Bellaire St. John 36

Streetsboro 67, Ravenna 42

Struthers 52, Girard 48

Stryker 70, Edon 54

Sugarcreek Garaway 70, Uhrichsville Claymont 32

Swanton 44, Liberty Center 42

Sycamore Mohawk 76, Bucyrus Wynford 50

Sylvania Northview 77, Napoleon 47

Tiffin Calvert 64, New Riegel 57

Tol. Bowsher 48, Tol. Scott 46

Tol. Rogers 84, Tol. Woodward 62

Tol. St. John’s 47, Oregon Clay 39

Tol. Start 81, Tol. Waite 25

Tol. Whitmer 64, Tol. Cent. Cath. 60, OT

Toronto 66, Lisbon David Anderson 62, OT

Trotwood-Madison 113, Xenia 89

Twinsburg 59, Wadsworth 50

Upper Sandusky 74, Attica Seneca E. 50

Urbana 51, Spring. NW 38

Van Buren 57, N. Baltimore 50

Van Wert 69, Lima Bath 48

Van Wert Lincolnview 59, Ada 34

Vandalia Butler 59, Troy 55

Versailles 53, Coldwater 49

W. Jefferson 64, W. Liberty-Salem 47

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54, Richmond Edison 49

W. Union 52, Mowrystown Whiteoak 47

Wauseon 66, Metamora Evergreen 43

Waverly 61, Minford 58

Waynesville 54, Milton-Union 53

West Salem Northwestern 86, Doylestown Chippewa 53

Westerville N. 61, Westerville S. 55

Westlake 76, Grafton Midview 75, 2OT

Wheelersburg 67, Portsmouth W. 41

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 60, Sylvania Southview 53

Willard 54, Vermilion 48

Williamsport Westfall 59, Bainbridge Paint Valley 54

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 71, Portsmouth Clay 58

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 69, Caldwell 61, OT

Wooster Triway 64, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 50

Worthington Kilbourne 73, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 39

Youngs. Boardman 74, Warren Harding 52

Youngs. Chaney High School 57, Youngs. Mooney 32

Youngs. Valley Christian 58, Garrettsville Garfield 54

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 55, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/