Hurricane slow start proves costly in 9-point defeat

GOSHEN – Wilmington struggled on the road again Friday night, losing at Goshen, 52-43, in SBAAC American Division play.

The victory improves the Warriors to 10-9 overall, 5-4 in conference play. Wilmington’s overall record slips to 7-10 on the season.

Offensively, the Hurricane could not get its offense going and was limited to just seven points in each of the first two periods. Wilmington trailed 23-14 at the intermission.

Thanks to a 17-point effort in the third period, Wilmington cut the deficit slightly and trailed 37-31 heading into the final period.

Goshen, led by Victor Hill’s 11 fourth quarter points, seized control of the game and pulled away to get the victory on the Warrior’s senior night.

It was, simply put, a frustrating night for WHS and head coach Mike Noszka reflected that mood in his post-game comments.

“We leave too many plays on the floor,” he said. “We missed good scoring opportunities and at this stage of the season the key thing is to try and get better and work on your weaknesses.

”But for us, we went backwards tonight. We committed way too many turnovers (19 total including 12 in the first half). Many were unforced. Our defense, and our rebounding, were not in sync. Again, we let too many good scoring opportunities slip away and it cost us.”

Goshen had eight players in the scorebook, with three starters in double figures. Hill led the way with 15, Christian Kollmorgen added 11, and Josh Hice scored 10.

For the Hurricane, Cam Coomer had 15, including nine in the first half. Willie Morris and Sam Jacobyansky added seven points each. Steven Sweeney came off the bench and added a pair of three pointers.

Wilmington will get back into action Saturday night with a non-conference game at Winton Woods, before returning to Fred Summers Court on Tuesday in league play versus Batavia.

SUMMARY

February 8, 2019

@Goshen High School

Goshen 52 Wilmington 43

W 07.07.17.12…..43

G 10.13.14.15…..52

(43) WILMINGTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Morris 0-2-1-7, Coomer 4-1-4-15, Sweeney 0-2-0-6, Custis 2-0-0-4, Spears 0-0-0-0, Jacobyansky 3-0-1-7, Butcher 2-0-0-4, Stewart 0-0-0-0.

Team Totals: 11-5-6-43.

(52) GOSHEN (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ashcraft 0-0-0-0, Slusher 0-0-2-2, Bradley 0-1-0-3, Kollmorgen 1-3-0-11, Moore 2-1-0-7, Hice 4-0-2-10, Webster 2-0-0-4, Hill 5-0-5-15.

Team Totals: 14-5-9-52.

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

