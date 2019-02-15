Blan JV girls lose to Fayetteville 44-35

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team was defeated by Fayetteville 44-35 Thursday night in a non-conference game at the BHS gym.

Kelby Craig led the Lady Rockets with 10 points. Maddie Brockman scored nine and Hannah Polston scored eight.

For Blanchester, Grace Irwin led the way with 16 points.

Zoie Stanforth scored six points and Alex Buerkle tallied four points. Lacie Tedrick scored three points. Maddie Creager and Lilly Brown had two points each. Taylor Combs and Ashlin Benne had one point each.