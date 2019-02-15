BHS bowlers Potts, Allen advance to district tourney

In the first year of the bowling program, Blanchester’s Orin Potts and Josh Allen have qualified for the district tournament.

Bowling at Colerain Bowl in the Division II Sectional, the BHS duo advanced to the district tournament which will be contested 9:45 a.m. Thursday at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek.

Also, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton boys bowling seasons ended at the Division II Sectional at Poelking Marion.

Clinton-Massie finished 19th with 3,382 while East Clinton was 20th with 3,274.

East Clinton’s Patrick Dotson was the top county finisher at Poelking Marion. He had a consistent effort of 545 and finished 38th among individuals.

Austin Arellano had a 522 series and Tristan Burkitt had 462. Freddy Morgan had a 406. Grant Wisecup had two games of 229 and Andy Gilliland had a 131 game.

In the bakers, the Astros went 204, 129, 184, 142, 141 and 179 for a 979.

For the Falcons, Logan Rauh had a 532 series, that included a 224 game.

Luke Campbell finished with a 506 and Adin Lamb had a 485. Mitchell Lennon bowled 454 and the subs had a 386 series.

In baker games, Massie had 150, 165, 199, 158, 193 and 154 for a 1,019 series.

At Colerain Bowl, Potts had games of 213, 187 and 190 for a 590 series. Allen started slow with 141 but came back with 253 and 184 for a 578 series.

Potts was 8th overall while Allen was 12th.

Blanchester was 16th among teams with a 3,229 total.

Georgetown’s Adin Poe, a sophomore, was second individually with a 630 series.

