Fired up for Fightin’ Quakers’ post-season

The Wilmington College men’s and women’s basketball programs will play in the Ohio Athletic Conference post-season tournaments, beginning Tuesday. The No. 4-seed WC men (17-7, 13-5) will host No. 5 seed Baldwin-Wallace (17-8, 11-7) 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fred Raizk Arena. Wilmington won the two regular season meetings with BW by a combined nine points. For the men, it is the best conference record since the 2000-01 season. The WC women (11-14, 6-12), seeded No. 8, will travel to top-seeded John Carroll (19-6, 15-3) 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Blue Streaks won both meetings with Wilmington this season, including 56-45 Saturday at FRA. WC is 25-17 all-time against JCU and 25-14 in the OAC tournament. Ticket prices for all OAC tournament games are adults $8, seniors (62 and over) $6, students (18 and under) $3, OAC students free. OAC lifetime passes are honored, but season and parent passes will not be accepted. In the photo, the fans at Fred Raizk Arena were excited last week when the Wilmington College men’s basketball team defeated nationally-ranked Capital University.