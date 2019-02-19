Lady Astros top SBAAC rival, another up next

WILMINGTON – East Clinton ended one SBAAC National Division rival’s season Tuesday night.

On Monday, the Lady Astros will get a chance to knock off another league opponent.

Behind early three-point shooting, East Clinton defeated Clermont Northeastern 57-46 Tuesday in a Division III Sectional tournament game at Wilmington High School’s Fred Summers Court.

For East Clinton (11-12), it’ll be another matchup within its own division as No. 2 seed Williamsburg awaits in the bottom bracket sectional title game 6 p.m. Monday. East Clinton lost to Williamsburg twice during the regular season, 59-45 and 67-49.

On Tuesday, Lacey Peterman led EC with 18 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots. Kaitlin Durbin had 14 points, five rebounds and five blocked shots. Mackenzie Campbell had 16 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Olivia Bricker of CNE led all scorers with 22 points, 17 of those coming in the final quarter.

East Clinton and Clermont Northeastern were headed in different directions coming into Tuesday’s game. EC had won three straight while CNE dropped six of its last seven.

And that trend continued early in the game.

East Clinton opened with a red-hot start behind the arc, connecting on four of six three-pointers. Peterman led the way with a trio of threes in the first.

In the second, Durbin rattled in a long, long three-pointer to put the Lady Astros on top 21-8 at the 5:52 mark. East Clinton continued its dominance and led 34-15 at halftime.Peterman led the way with 12 points, all coming on three-point baskets.

The Lady Astros were 10 for 16 from the field, including seven for nine beyond the arc in the first half.

The pace slowed considerably in the third period, though. East Clinton went ice cold, making just two of 11 from the field. The difference was still 42-26 going to the final quarter.

The EC put the game away from the free throw line, making nine of 10 in the fourth quarter.

SUMMARY

February 19, 2019

@Fred Summers Court

East Clinton 57 Clermont NE 46

EC 14.20.08.15…..57

NE 06.09.11.20…..46

(57) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Campbell 3-2-8-16 Durbin 4-1-5-14 Bowman 1-0-1-3 Peerman 5-4-4-18 Boggs 1-0-2-4 Rolfe 0-0-0-0 Pence 0-0-0-0 Weiner 0-0-0-0 Lilly 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 15-7-20-56

(46) CLERMONT NORTHEASTERN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bricker 6-1-9-22 Reece 1-0-0-2 Evans 1-0-0-2 Beverly 1-1-0-3 Creuy 0-0-0-0 Drewry 0-0-2-2 Kirby 0-0-2-2 Shumard 2-0-2-6 Williams 2-0-1-5 Bockman 1-0-0-2 Brooks 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 14-2-16-46

FIELD GOALS: EC (15-32) Peterman 5-10 Durbin 4-7; CNE (14-47) Bricker 6-10

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (7-15) Peterman 4-6 Campbell 2-3; CNE (2-14)

FREE THROWS: EC (20-29) Campbell 8-11 Durbin 5-7 Peterman 4-5; CNE (16-21) Bricker 9-11

REBOUNDS: EC-24 (Campbell 6 Durbin 5 Peterman 5 Boggs 4); CNE-34 (Shumard 11)

ASSISTS: EC-9 (Peterman 4 Boggs 2); CNE-6

STEALS: EC-7 (Campbell 3 Boggs 2); CNE-10

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-5 (Durbin 5); CNE-1

TURNOVERS: EC-15; CNE-17

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

