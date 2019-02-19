John Carroll rallies to avoid loss to upset-minded Quakers

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS -No. 1 seed John Carroll rallied from an early deficit and ended the Wilmington College women’s basketball season, 76-70, in an Ohio Athletic Conference tournament game at JCU.

The Blue Streaks advance in the tournament with a 20-6 record.

The Quakers season ends at 11-15.

John Carroll won both meetings during the regular season.

McKayla Binkley, the Lynchburg-Clay High School product, had 25 points to lead Wilmington. She was 11 for 17 from the field and grabbed six rebounds.

Uncharacteristically, Wilmington received just one point from its bench, a Savannah Hooper free throw.

John Carroll had 23 points from its bench players.

The upstart No. 8 seed Quakers led 23-6 with 2:30 to play in the first quarter.

But by the time the first half ended, the Blue Streaks were within 37-33.

However, Wilmington didn’t relinquish the lead until 1:41 remained in the third, 49-47.

The game was tied at 58 and 63 but Wilmington never lead again.

The game was the final for WC seniors AJ Arling, Hooper and Campbell.

SUMMARY

February 19 2019

@John Carroll University

John Carroll 76 Wilmington 70

W 25.12.14.19…..70

J 11.22.22.21…..76

(70) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lewis 4-1-1-10 M. Binkley 11-2-1-25 Campbell 8-2-1-19 H. Binkley 6-1-2-15 Teaford 0-0-0-0 Davis 0-0-0-0 Noll 0-0-0-0 Hooper 0-0-1-1 Lee 0-0-0-0 Nilback 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 29-6-6-70

(76) JOHN CARROLL (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Graham 5-0-0-10 Spear 6-4-4-20 Heffington 3-0-1-7 Adler 2-1-5-10 Pryor 2-2-0-6 Sprecher 2-0-0-4 Pittenger 1-0-1-3 Aguilar 0-0-0-0 Carlson 1-1-0-3 Spicer 1-1-0-3 Nagy 4-0-2-10. TOTALS 27-9-13-76

FIELD GOALS: W (29-59) M. Binkley 11-17 Campbell 8-11; JC (27-75)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: W (6-23); JC (9-36)

FREE THROWS: W (6-8); JC (13-19)

REBOUNDS: W-38 (Campbell 7 M. Binkley 6 Noll 6 Lewis 5 Teaford 5 Lee 4); JC-46 (Graham 9 Heffington 8)

ASSISTS: W-11 (Lewis 3 M. Binkley 2 H. Binkley 2 Teaford 2); JC-16 (Adler 6)

STEALS: W-7 (Lewis 3); JC-7

BLOCKED SHOTS: W-0; JC-4

TURNOVERS: W-19; JC-11

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_Logo_WCQuakers-16.jpg