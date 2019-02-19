This one stings: WC ousted at home in OAC opener 74-71

WILMINGTON – For the second time this season, the Wilmington College men’s basketball team lost at Fred Raizk Arena.

No. 5 Baldwin-Wallace handed No. 4 Wilmington a 74-71 loss in Ohio Athletic Conference tournament action Tuesday night.

The Quakers conclude the season with a record of 17-8. Baldwin-Wallace (18-8) travels to Bexley Thursday, facing the top-seeded Capital Crusaders in OAC semi-final action.

It was a tough one for K. C. Hunt and the Quakers to absorb, as they had swept the season series against the Yellow Jackets, winning at home, 79-77 in overtime, and 88-81 in Berea.

The Quakers came out the locker room with a 14-2 run in the first five minutes of the contest before the Yellow Jackets began chipping away at the deficit. At halftime, the score was knotted at 37-37.

It was a back and forth contest in the second half, with the teams exchanging the lead numerous times. The biggest deficit for Wilmington was seven points (63-56) with just under eight minutes to play in regulation. Eventually, WC tied the game at 65-65 on Andrew Russell’s jumper from the elbow and took its last lead with 4:00 to play on a driving layup by Payton Smith, 67-65.

Unfortunately for the Quakers their offense went cold down the stretch with just four points the rest of the way.

Senior Will Patrick concluded his WC career with a 21-point effort, including a trio of three-pointers. Russell, another senior, had a double-double with 10 rebounds and 10 points.

Senior Kevin Lewis just missed scoring in double figures with nine points and pulled down seven rebounds. Local Wilmington High School grad Jeffery Mansfield had seven points and pulled down seven rebounds.

The winning Yellow Jackets had four starters reach double figures, with Jay Battle topping all scorers with 20.

Wilmington turned it over 14 times, the majority of those coming in the first half (10) and the Yellow Jackets stung the Quakers on those miscues, accounting for 22 points off the turnovers.

In all the lead switched hands 15 times and the score was tied eight times (2-24-31-37-51-53-65-67).

Baldwin-Wallace 74 Wilmington 71

BW 37.37…..74

WC 37.34…..71

(74) BALDWIN-WALLACE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Battle 6-0-7-19 Quiring 4-2-3-13 Nader 3-0-0-6 Schaefer 5-0-0-10 Colombo 4-0-3-11 Zalba 0-0-0-0 Cebula 3-2-0-8 Newman 0-0-0-0 Lostoski 1-0-0-2 Dimitrijevs 1-1-2-5 Sova 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 27-5-15-74

(71) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Mansfield 3-1-0-7 Lewis 3-2-1-9 Smith 3-0-0-6 Hamilton 2-0-0-4 Jackson 3-0-2-8 Mullins 1-0-0-2 Patrick 8-3-2-21 Kanu 1-0-0-2 Russell 5-0-0-10 Myers 0-0-0-0 Opku 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 30-6-5-71

FIELD GOALS: JC 27-66; WC-30-73 (Patrick 8-14)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: JC (5-21); WC (6-24)

FREE THROWS: JC (15-17) Battle 7-7; WC (5-6)

REBOUNDS: JC-36 (Sova 7); WC-44 (Russell 10 Mansfield 7 Lewis 7 Jackson 6 Patrick 5)

ASSISTS: JC-8; WC-10 (Lewis 3 Smith 3)

STEALS: JC-11 (Schaefer 6); WC-6 (Mansfield 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: JC-4; WC-5 (Myers 2)

TURNOVERS: JC-12; WC-14

WC men lose at home to Yellow Jackets

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

