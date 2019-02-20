WHS girls advance to district bowling tournament

CINCINNATI – The Wilmington High School girls bowling team finished sixth Wednesday at the Division I Sectional tournament at Colerain Bowl.

The Lady Hurricane now advances to the Division I Southwest District tournament next week at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek. The tournament is set to begin 9:45 a.m. Feb. 28.

WHS finished with 3,080. Northwest won the sectional with 3,693.

The Lady Hurricane had 962 in six bakers games, the third highest total in the tournament.

Individually, Nicole Gallion was the top bowler for Wilmington, recording a 535 series (197, 187, 151). She was eighth overall.

Ariel Comberger finished 25th with 473 and Haylee Wright bowled 385 and was 54th. Alexia Frazier had 363 and McKenzie Frazier had 272 (two games).