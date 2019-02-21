WHS boys join girls by advancing to district bowling

CINCINNATI – Joining their girls counterparts, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team has advanced to next week’s district tournament.

The Hurricane finished seventh Thursday in the Division I Sectional at Colerain Bowl. The top seven teams advanced to the district, which will be contested 9:45 a.m. Feb. 27 at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek.

Wilmington was consistent but not spectacular through three games with scores of 989 and 930 and 920. The 2,839 total had WHS fourth going into the baker games.

However, the Hurricane lost ground in the bakers despite a 224 game. The others were 155, 192, 172, 150, 190.

Cincinnati LaSalle won the sectional with a 4,138 score. Western Brown, an SBAAC rival to WHS, was fourth with 3,970.

