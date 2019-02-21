Allen, Potts, Faucett seasons end

BEAVERCREEK – The bowling season for Blanchester and Clinton-Massie ended Thursday at the Division II Southwest District tournament at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

Abbey Faucett of Clinton-Massie finished her season with a 431 series. The senior had games of 136, 152 and 143. She was 62nd in the girls district tournament.

For the Blanchester duo of Josh Allen and Orin Potts, their scores were solid but not near enough to advance to state.

With the top three individuals advancing to state, the low score was 643 by Clermont Northeastern’s Tommy Averwater. Batavia’s Alex Jones had a 659 and was top individual to advance.

The high score for the day was by Mechanicsburg freshman Peyton Leeson who had a 719 series.

Allen had a 561 series with games of 187, 200 and 174. Potts finished at 507 (158, 157, 192). Allen was 37th in the boys district tournament and Potts was 64th.

