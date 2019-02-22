Dungan closes WHS career

Ricky Dungan closed out his high school swimming career Friday at the Division II OHSAA Swimming & Diving Championship meet at Canton’s C.T. Branin Natatorium. The Wilmington High School senior finished 13th in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.18 seconds and 16th in the 500-yard freestyle event with a time of 4:55.22. In his WHS career, Dungan qualified for the state meet three times in a total of six events.
Ricky Dungan closed out his high school swimming career Friday at the Division II OHSAA Swimming & Diving Championship meet at Canton’s C.T. Branin Natatorium. The Wilmington High School senior finished 13th in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.18 seconds and 16th in the 500-yard freestyle event with a time of 4:55.22. In his WHS career, Dungan qualified for the state meet three times in a total of six events.