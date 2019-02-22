Sectional wrestling results after first day

After the first day of sectional wrestling, Clinton County has several wrestlers still battling for tournament titles.

At the Division II sectional at Batavia High School, Clinton-Massie is currently sixth while Wilmington is eighth. Ross leads the tournament.

Individually for the Falcons, Grant Moorman at 106, Blake Seaman at 126, Robby Frederick at 145 and Colton Doyle at 195 are in the semifinal round.

For the Hurricane, Dominic Davidson at 132, Sam Eastes at 138 and Trent Holliday at 152 also are in the championship semifinals.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class will advance to next week’s district tournament – Division II at Wilmington and Division III at Troy.

At the Division III sectional at Blanchester High School, the Wildcats are running away with the tournament. BHS has 104 points while second place Bethel-Tate has 60.

East Clinton has one wrestler – John Cline at 171 – still unbeaten in the semifinal round. He’ll wrestler Blanchester’s Ramiro Torres for a berth in the 171 title bout.

In addition to Torres, Blanchester has Jacob Hamm at 106, Adam Frump at 120, Gage Berwanger at 126, Andrew Frump at 132, Gage Huston at 145, Clayton Schirmer at 152, Colt Conover at 160, Steven Latchford at 182, Christian Stubbs at 195 and James Peters at 220 in the semifinals.

Wrestling on Saturday continues at 10 a.m. at Blanchester and 10:30 a.m. at Batavia.

