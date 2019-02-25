‘Cane, Falcons both get 2 sectional champions

BATAVIA – After a slow start, the Wilmington High School wrestling team stormed back to finish third Saturday in the Division II Sectional championship wrestling tournament at Batavia High School.

The Hurricane were eighth after the first day of competition.

Clinton-Massie finished fourth in the tournament.

Ross was the tournament champion, overtaking runnerup Indian Hill by 48 points.

The top four finishers in each of the 14 weight classes are eligible to compete beginning Friday in the Div. II Southwest District tournament at Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School gym.

Wilmington had a pair of sectional champions – Dominic Davidson at 132 pounds and Sam Eastes at 138 pounds.

Davidson was a 7-5 winner over Nathan Bryan of Wyoming while Eastes gained the measure of Jaden Anderson of Indian Hill 10-6 in the title match.

Clinton-Massie also had a pair of champions – Robby Frederick at 145 and Colton Doyle at 195.

Frederick posted a 7-5 win over Brayden Ploehs of Ross while Doyle won by forfeit over Dillon Davidson of Taylor.

Runnersup for the county schools were Blake Seaman of Clinton-Massie at 126 and Trent Holliday of Wilmington at 152.

Also qualifying to the district were Grant Moorman of Clinton-Massie third at 106, Donovan Butler of Wilmington fourth at 120, Dalton Garrison of WHS fourth at 160, Canon Ford of WHS third at 170.

SUMMARY

February 22-23 2019

Div. II Sectional

@Batavia High School

Team scores

Ross 226 Indian Hill 178 Wilmington 161.5 Clinton-Massie 133.5 Goshen 129 Wyoming 106.5 New Richmond 95 Taylor 93 Batavia 79.5 Mt Healthy 67 Norwood 65 Badin 64.5 McNicholas 54.5 Aiken 27 Shroder 18 Hughes 0 Taft 0

Colton Doyle of Clinton-Massie https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_WR_cmColtonDoyleGCsbc.jpg Colton Doyle of Clinton-Massie Dominic Davidson of Wilmington https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_WR_wilmDomDavidson1GCsbc.jpg Dominic Davidson of Wilmington