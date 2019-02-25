Wildcats win sectional championship, first since ‘15

BLANCHESTER – Holding off SBAAC rival Bethel-Tate, the Blanchester wrestling team won the Division III Sectional tournament Saturday at Blanchester High School.

Last year, Bethel-Tate won the sectional with Blanchester finishing as runnerup.

This is the first sectional title for the Wildcats since winning the 2015 tournament, again edging runnerup Bethel-Tate.

East Clinton did not fare well in the team standings but will advance sectional champion John Cline to the district tournament.

Cline closed out a strong tournament with a pin of David Pride of Bethel-Tate in 3:35 in the 170 title match.

The top four in each of the sectional’s 14 weight classes are eligible for the upcoming district tournament which begins Friday at Troy’s Hobart Arena.

Blanchester had four sectional champs – Jacob Hamm at 106, Clayton Schirmer at 152, Christian Stubbs at 195 and James Peters at 220.

Hamm pinned Joe Reinert of Bethel-Tate in 3:04 while Schirmer won a major decision of 9-0 against Jake Mumper of Roger Bacon. Stubbs pinned Noah Wise of Cincinnati Country Day in 2:31 to win the championship. Peters also had an easy go of it, pinning Noah Iker of Bethel-Tate in 1:48.

Also advancing to the district tournament were runnersup Adam Frump of Blanchester at 120, Andrew Frump of BHS fourth at 132, Gage Huston of BHS fourth at 145, Colt Conover of BHS fourth at 160, Ramiro Torres of BHS third at 170 and Steven Latchford of BHS fourth at 182.

Michael Horn of EC was fifth at 138 as was Gage Berwanger of BHS at 126.

SUMMARY

February 22-23 2019

Division III Sectional

@Blanchester High School

Team Scores

Blanchester 229 Bethel-Tate 197 River Valley 188.5 Clermont NE 127.5 Reading 105 Adena 103 Madeira 82 Huntington 62 South Gallia 57 Miami Valley Christian 49 East Clinton 46 Williamsburg 40 Deer Park 39 Paint Valley 38 Roger Bacon 37 Wellston 37 Ironton 32 North College Hill 26 Cincinnati Country Day 20 Mariemont 20 Chillicothe Southeastern 16 Waynesville 13.5 Seven Hills 12 Summit Country Day 3 Hillcrest 0 St Bernard 0

John Cline of EC
Div. III sectional champion Blanchester Wildcats

10 BHS, 1 EC wrestling moving on to district