Late run lifts ‘Burg over East Clinton

WILMINGTON – A late run held East Clinton at bay Monday as Williamsburg won a Division III Sectional championship game 58-38 at Wilmington’s Fred Summers Court.

East Clinton concludes its season with an 11-13 record. Williamsburg is 20-4.

The Lady Wildcats advance to a Division III Southwest District championship game Saturday at Springfield High School. WHS will meet Versailles in one of three games on the day. Fellow SBAAC rival Bethel-Tate will play Waynesville in one of the other games.

Senior Kaitlin Durbin led East Clinton with 14 points. Senior Lacey Peterman had 13 points. Both players, along with senior Mackenzie Campbell, made a pair of three-pointers.

Madi Ogden was the offensive pacesetter with 19 points for WHS. Jessica Chase, the SBAAC National Division player of the year, had 13 points, 10 coming in the second half.

Williamsburg won both meetings during the regular season with EC, 59-45 at East Clinton and 67-49 at Williamsburg.

Unfazed by the Wildcats unbeaten SBAAC National Division record this season, the Lady Astros surged to a 14-12 first quarter lead with Peterman scoring five points.

But Williamsburg scored nine unanswered points to begin the second quarter. At the half, the Lady Wildcats were on top 29-18 as Ogden had 10 points.

But East Clinton was not going to let the previous two outings determine the outcome of this one.

The Lady Astros connected on a three-pointer late in the third and were within seven, 40-33. Peterman and Durbin combined for 11 and EC was keeping the pressure on the Lady ‘Cats.

Ogden scored on a layup later in the third to spark a 13-0 WHS run that spanned the quarter break and dashed the Lady Astros comeback hopes.

SUMMARY

February 25, 2019

Division III Sectional

@Wilmington’s Fred Summers Court

Williamsburg 58 East Clinton 38

EC 14.04.15.05…..38

WI 12.17.13.16…..58

(58) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hart 2-1-0-5 McManes 0-0-0-0 J. Chase 5-1-2-13 Ogden 7-3-2-19 Fisher 6-0-0-12 Ellis 0-0-0-0 Dauwe 2-0-0-4 Arwin 0-0-0-0 Thomas 2-1-0-5 Knox 0-0-0-0 Wainscott 0-0-0-0 Ervin 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 24-6-4/5-58

(38) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Campbell 2-2-0-6 Durbin 5-2-2-14 Bowman 0-0-1-1 Peterman 5-2-1-13 Boggs 1-0-0-2 Pence 0-0-0-0 Rolfe 0-0-0-0 Lilly 0-0-0-0 Weiner 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 14-6-4/5-38

Kaitlin Durbin | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_GBK_ec_KaitlinDurbinECwbg-2.jpg Kaitlin Durbin | Elizabeth Clark Photo Lacey Peterman | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_GBK_ec_LaceyPetermanECwbg-2.jpg Lacey Peterman | Elizabeth Clark Photo Mackenzie Campbell | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_GBK_ec_MackenzieCampbellECwbg-2.jpg Mackenzie Campbell | Elizabeth Clark Photo