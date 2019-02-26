The Shooting Stars cheerleaders have had a great season. The season tipped off in December when they joined in on a cheer with the Wilmington and East Clinton high school cheerleaders for the halftime show during the high school boys basketball game. All year they have brought the cheers and the energy to Wilmington College on Friday nights, according to a press release. Cheerleading advisor Shanon Bene said, “I am so proud of every cheerleader, for putting forth so much effort and enthusiasm each and every week. I am very lucky to get to spend Friday nights with this great group of people.”

