Marshall law: Late run lifts Cougars over Falcons 68-51

KETTERING – Dayton Thurgood Marshall smoked Clinton-Massie with a 20-4 run during the last 10 minutes of their Division II boys sectional matchup at Kettering Fairmont’s Trent Arena to win 68-51.

The Cougars (15-8) advance to play Hamilton Badin, a 65-55 winner over Oakwood, at 6 p.m. Saturday at Middletown High School.

Massie’s season ends at 18-6.

“In the fourth quarter, they took over,” CM head coach Todd Cook said. “We were tired. The tempo of the game kind of got to us.”

Thurgood Marshall started the game as equally hot as it ended it, scoring the first 10 points of the evening.

“We knew it would be difficult because we knew they had so many different people who could score. They were getting good looks,” Cook said. “Offensively, we weren’t handling the ball well, at all. When we did break the press, we were rushing shots. We were anxious in the full court, fumbling the ball everywhere.”

The Falcons came out blazing to start the second quarter with eight straight points to catch Thurgood Marshall at 20-all. CM trailed 33-29 at the break.

Massie stayed within four points of the Cougars until the game-ending run.

Massie tied the game at 42 with three minutes left in the third quarter, but Thurgood Marshall quickly answered with a three. Thomas Myers, who led all scorers with 21 points, pulled Massie back to within one on the next possession, but the Cougars responded with an old-fashioned three-point play.

CM senior Zach Chowning, who finished with 16 points, buried another of his four threes to make the score 48-47 with two minutes left in the period.

“The kids worked hard. They continued to keep clawing,” Cook said. “The effort was great. I’m just very proud of them.”

Four Cougars reached double figures with Byron Lanier leading the way with 13 points. Travis Person, Eric Middlebrook and Anthony McComb had 10 each.

SUMMARY

February 26 2019

Division II Sectional

@Trent Arena, Fairmont HS

Marshall 68 Clinton-Massie 51

MA^20^13^21^14^68

CM^12^17^18^04^51

(51) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lamb 0-0-0-0 Chowning 6-4-0-16 Myers 10-1-0-21 Laake 3-2-0-8 Settlemyre 1-0-0-2 Wolfe 1-0-0-2 Faucet 0-0-0-0 Olberding 1-0-0-2 Valentine 0-0-0-0 Baker 0-0-0-0 Voss 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 22-7-0-51

(68) MARSHALL (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lanier 4-0-5-13 Middlebrook 4-1-1-10 Sims 2-1-2-7 Michael Elmore 2-0-0-4 Arnold 2-1-0-5 Person 5-0-0-10 McComb 2-0-6-10 Smith 1-0-0-2 Melchi Elmore 2-1-2-7 Alexander 0-0-0-0 Sparr 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 24-4-16/20-68

Thomas Myers had 21 points Tuesday in Clinton-Massie’s 68-51 loss to No. 2 seed Thurgood Marshall in a Division II Sectional game at Fairmont High School’s Trent Arena. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_Myers4Marshall.jpg Thomas Myers had 21 points Tuesday in Clinton-Massie’s 68-51 loss to No. 2 seed Thurgood Marshall in a Division II Sectional game at Fairmont High School’s Trent Arena.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

