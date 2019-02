BEAVERCREEK – The Wilmington High School boys bowling season ended Wednesday at the Division I Southwest District tournament here at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

The Hurricane finished 18th in the team standings.

Unofficial individual results had WHS junior Grant Pickard 22nd overall with a 647 series. He had games of 155, 268 and 224.

