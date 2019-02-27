Wrestlers one step from state tournament

The wrestling road for Clinton County continues Friday and Saturday at Southwest District tournaments at two sites – Division II at Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School and Division III at Troy’s Hobart Arena.

Wilmington and Clinton-Massie will compete in the Division II tournament while Blanchester and East Clinton will wrestling in the Division III tournament.

Blanchester won the Division III Sectional tournament in its home gym last week. Wilmington was third in the sectional at Batavia High School.

The top four individual finishers in each weight class in both tournaments will advance to the state tournament next week at the Schottenstein Center at Ohio State University.

At Wilmington, parking will become available at 1:30 p.m. for fans. Doors will open at 2 p.m. for fans with wrestling beginning at 3 p.m. Admission is good for both rounds on Friday.

On Saturday, doors open for fans at 9 a.m. with wrestling to start at 10 a.m.

Admission Friday is $12, all-sessions $22, Saturday morning $6 and Saturday finals $7.

At Troy, doors open to the public at 2 p.m. with wrestling starting at 3 p.m. Admission cost is good for both sessions on Friday.

On Saturday, doors open to the public at 9 a.m. with wrestling to commence at 10 a.m. Following the championship semifinals and consolation semifinals, the arena will be cleared. The championship session will begin no earlier than 3:30 p.m.

Admission Friday is $12, all-sessions $22, Saturday morning $6 and Saturday finals $7.

In the Division II tournament, Graham is always a big draw. As one of the best wrestling programs in the nation, the Falcons always field a team of state title contenders.

Top-ranked wrestlers, according to borofanohio.net website, and wrestlers of note are:

At Wilmington:

• 106, Div. II: Grant Moorman (CM). Nolan Gessler (Graham) projected No. 2 in state. Brandon Sauter of Batavia 33-1 record.

• 120, Div. II: Donovan Butler (WHS). Josh Dunn of Goshen 30-1. Joey Dima of Valley View 28-1.

• 126, Div. II: Blake Seaman (CM). Chris Kelly (Graham) projected No. 4.

• 132, Div. II: Dominic Davidson (WHS). Nick Moore (Graham) projected No. 2.

• 138, Div. II: Sam Eastes (WHS). Alek Martin (Graham) projected No. 2. Wade Monebrake (Eaton) projected No. 3.

• 145, Div. II: Robby Frederick (CM). Jordan Crace (Bellefontaine) projected state champ at 31-0.

• 152, Div. II: Trent Holliday (WHS). Nathan Welsh (Fairfield Union) 37-1.

• 160, Div. II: Dalton Garrison (WHS). Zach Dunn (Goshen) 12-1. James Munro (Miami Trace) 46-0. Garrison faces Munro in the first round.

• 170, Div. II: Canon Ford (WHS). Trevor Stewart (Urbana) 30-1.

• 195, Div. II: Colton Doyle (CM).

• 285, Div. II: Alex Coleman (Ross) projected No. 2. Johnny Schafer (Graham) projected No. 3.

At Troy

• 106, Div. III: Jacob Hamm (BHS). Kellan Anderson (Covington) 45-0, projected state champ.

• 120, Div. III: Adam Frump (BHS).Camron Lacure (Legacy Christian) projected No. 3.

• 126, Div. III: Ethan Turner (Troy Christian) projected No. 3.

• 132, Div. III: Andrew Frump (BHS).

• 145, Div. III: Gage Huston (BHS). Ryan Whitten (Troy Christian) projected No. 3.

• 152, Div. III: Clayton Schirmer (BHS). Schirmer projected No. 8.

• 160, Div. III: Colt Conover (BHS). Seth Henderson (Miami Valley Christian Academy) projected No. 3.

• 170, Div. III: John Cline (EC), Ramiro Torres (BHS). Cline projected No. 13. Devin Oligee (Madison) 41-1.

• 182: Div. III: Steven Latchford (BHS). Deandre Nassar (Bluffton) 40-0, projected No. 2. Danny Rosales (Ottawa-Glandorf) projected No. 4.

• 195, Div. III: Christian Stubbs (BHS).

• 220, Div. III: James Peters (BHS). Peters projected No. 5. Nick Baker (Troy Christian) projected No. 3. Brenden Dalton (Miami East) projected No. 4.

• 285, Div. III: Jayden Heltsley (Arcanum) 8-0.

Clinton-Massie’s Colton Doyle (top) will wrestle at 195 pounds in the upcoming Division II Southwest District wrestling tournament at Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School gym. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_WR_cmColtonDoyleGCsbc-1.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Colton Doyle (top) will wrestle at 195 pounds in the upcoming Division II Southwest District wrestling tournament at Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School gym. Gordon Cordell | News Journal File

CM, WHS wrestlers here; BHS, EC in Troy Friday, Saturday

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

