No. 4 Purcell ends EC season, BHS up next

CINCINNATI — The top-seeded Purcell Marian Cavaliers advanced to the sectional final Wednesday night, defeating East Clinton 67-23 at Princeton High School.

With the defeat, East Clinton’s season ends at 1-22.

Purcell Marian (20-4) advanced to Friday’s Division III sectional championship against Blanchester. That game will tip at 7:30 p.m. at Princeton.

The decisive run in the game occurred in the first and second quarters. The Cavaliers went on a 26-2 run to turn a 6-4 lead into a 32-6 advantage with 5:22 left in the first half.

Despite being up against a team ranked fourth in the Associated Press Division III state poll, East Clinton did not fall victim to the running second-half clock until the final seconds of the third quarter.

The Cavaliers had 34 points off 24 East Clinton turnovers.

Colton Vadnais led East Clinton with six points. He made all three shots from the floor.

Bryan Warah led Purcell Marian with 15 points and seven rebounds. AJ Garrett and Clark Jefferson each added 10 points.

SUMMARY

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019

@ Princeton High School

OHSAA Division III Sectional Tournament

Purcell Marian 67, East Clinton 23

PM^18^22^14^13^67

EC^4^8^9^2^23

(67) PURCELL MARIAN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Zach Hoover 0-0-2-2, Clark Jefferson 5-0-0-10, AJ Garrett 5-0-0-10, Alex Dotson 4-1-0-9, Javonta Lyons 2-0-4-8, Chance Davis 2-2-0-6, Michael Little 2-1-0-5, Bryan Warah 7-0-1-15, Irv Hodrick 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 28-4-7-67.

(23) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Taylor McComas 1-0-1-3, Branson Smith 1-0-2-4, Jared Smith 1-0-1-3, Quinton Tolle 2-0-0-4, Matt Mitchell 1-1-0-3, Colton Vadnais 3-0-0-6. TOTALS 9-1-4-23.

FIELD GOALS: PM 28/47 (Warah 7/9, Garrett 5/6, Jefferson 5/6, Dotson 4/7); EC 9/26 (Vadnais 3/3)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: PM 4/13 (Davis 2/2); EC 1/5

FREE THROWS: PM 7/14 (Lyons 4/4); EC 4/4 (B. Smith 2/2)

REBOUNDS: PM 29 (Garrett 7, Warah 7, Baldock 3); EC 14 (Tolle 3)

ASSISTS: PM 14 (Jackson 3, Dotson 3, Lyons 3); EC 4 (Tolle 2)

STEALS: PM 17 (Jackson 4, Dotson 4); EC 2

BLOCKED SHOTS: PM 5 (Dotson 2); EC 0

TURNOVERS: PM 5; EC 24

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton.

