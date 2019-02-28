Robinson chooses Hiram College

Wilmington High School senior Carrie Robinson has chosen to continue her athletic and academic career at Hiram College, a Division III institution located in northeast Ohio. Robinson is a member of the WHS swim team. “Carrie is a tremendous worker and has worked through adversity to get to where she is today,” WHS swim coach Mitch Hopf said. “I’m excited to see what the future holds for her not only in swimming, but academically as well.” In the photo, from left to right, front row, mother Heather Robinson, Carrie Robinson, sister Meredith Robinson, father Shawn Robinson; back row, coach Mitch Hopf.

