Wilmington College baseball junior Lance Fleischman was named Ohio Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for games played from Feb. 18-24.

Fleischman earned a victory last week as the Fightin’ Quakers defeated Blackburn College 3-0 in Carbondale, Ill. He threw 6 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Wilmington (1-2) travels to Earlham College for the Quaker Bowl Rivalry series this weekend.