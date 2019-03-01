Little Giants stand tall in 18-7 win over Quakers

WILMINGTON – Wabash College outscored the Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team 7-2 in the first quarter en route to an 18-7 victory at Williams Stadium Wednesday evening.

Austin Young opened the scoring for Wilmington just over a minute into the game scoring unassisted, but Wabash answered with goals from AJ Shaheen and Collin Brennan. Eighteen seconds after Brennan’s goal, Mike Smith found Jadon Flannery at the 11:30 mark to knot the game 2-2.

The Little Giants scored the final five goals of the first quarter including a hat trick from Tucker Dixon and two goals a man up. Trailing 7-2, Connor Judge opened the scoring in the second quarter a man up at the 10:41 mark. Less than four minutes later, Flannery scored his second to get Wilmington within three goals.

Wilmington, which trailed 10-5 at halftime, got back within four goals at 11-7 as Judge completed his hat trick by scoring two of the half’s first three goals. Unfortunately for the Quakers, Wabash scored the game’s final seven goals to earn the win.

Wabash held a 45-33 edge in shots as well as winning 16-of-27 in the faceoff circle. The Little Giants gained small advantages in ground balls (28-25) and clears (18-11).

Dixon led all scorers for Wabash with seven goals while Brennan scored four. Judge countered with three goals on four shots on goal. Zac Chucta led the Quakers with five ground balls.

Both goalkeepers made seven saves. Max Adkins earned the win while Reed Beavers took the loss.

Wilmington (0-2) hosts Earlham College in the Quaker Bowl Rivalry on Saturday.