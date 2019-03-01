Campbell, Binkley earn OAC honors

Wilmington College women’s basketball senior Mackenzie Campbell and sophomore McKayla Binkley garnered All-Ohio Athletic Conference recognition as the conference announced its All-OAC teams.

Campbell, despite missing the first nine games due to injury, earned second team All-OAC honors. She was one of three Quakers to average double figures in scoring at 11.1 points per game while also grabbing 4.3 rebounds and dishing out 1.6 assists per contest. Campbell scored in double figures in four of her last five career games and left the program ninth all-time in scoring at 1,375 points.

Binkley was given honorable mention All-OAC as she led Wilmington in scoring at 13.5 points per game. Binkley, who crossed the 20-point plateau four times including a career-high 27 points at Marietta College on Feb. 9, also finished second on the team in rebounding at 4.8 boards per contest.

Wilmington finished with an 11-15 overall record and a 6-12 mark in OAC competition for the second consecutive season.