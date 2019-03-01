Earlham holds off Wilmington 4-2

RICHMOND, Ind. – Earlham struck for four runs early and held off Wilmington 4-2 in a baseball game that was part of the Quaker Bowl Rivalry.

Wilmington committed four errors in the game.

Gage Bley had a hit and drove in both WC runs in the ninth inning.

SUMMARY

March 1 2019

@Earlham College

Earlham 4 Wilmington 2

W^000^000^002^2.6.4

E^201^100^00x^4.9.0

(2) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Hale 4-1-1-0 Silvis 4-1-2-0 Bley 4-0-1-2 Kleindl 4-0-1-0 Burns 3-0-0-0 Bottorff 1-0-0-0 Hyatt 3-0-0-0 Allinder 3-0-0-0 Winger 2-0-1-0 Walker 1-0-0-0 Legin 2-0-0-0 Cox 1-0-0-0 Trautman 0-0-0-0 Hueber 0-0-0-0 Doerger 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 32-2-6-2

2B: Gage Bley, Luke Kleindl

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Wilmington

Trautman (L, 0-2)^5^8^4^3^2^6

Hueber^2.2^1^0^0^0^1

Doerger^0.1^0^0^0^0^1