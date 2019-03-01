Earlham holds off Wilmington 4-2

RICHMOND, Ind. – Earlham struck for four runs early and held off Wilmington 4-2 in a baseball game that was part of the Quaker Bowl Rivalry.
Wilmington committed four errors in the game.
Gage Bley had a hit and drove in both WC runs in the ninth inning.
SUMMARY
March 1 2019
@Earlham College
Earlham 4 Wilmington 2
W^000^000^002^2.6.4
E^201^100^00x^4.9.0
(2) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Hale 4-1-1-0 Silvis 4-1-2-0 Bley 4-0-1-2 Kleindl 4-0-1-0 Burns 3-0-0-0 Bottorff 1-0-0-0 Hyatt 3-0-0-0 Allinder 3-0-0-0 Winger 2-0-1-0 Walker 1-0-0-0 Legin 2-0-0-0 Cox 1-0-0-0 Trautman 0-0-0-0 Hueber 0-0-0-0 Doerger 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 32-2-6-2
2B: Gage Bley, Luke Kleindl
PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO
Wilmington
Trautman (L, 0-2)^5^8^4^3^2^6
Hueber^2.2^1^0^0^0^1
Doerger^0.1^0^0^0^0^1