One Clinton County wrestlers is unbeaten after two rounds of the Southwest District wrestling tournaments in Troy and Wilmington.

At the Division II district at Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School, Clinton-Massie’s Colton Doyle won two matches and is in the semifinals at 195 pounds. He’ll face Nathan Snyder of Springfield Northwestern in his first match Saturday.

Wilmington has four wrestlers in the consolation bracket – Sam Eastes, Dominic Davidson, Trent Holliday and Canon Ford.

Also for CMHS, Robby Frederick, Blake Seaman and Grant Moorman lost their first matches but won in the consolation bracket and remain in the tournament for third place.

At the Division III district at Troy’s Hobart Arena, Blanchester has four wrestlers in the consolation bracket – Gage Huston, Clayton Schirmer, Colt Conover and James Peters.

East Clinton’s John Cline is in the consolation bracket at 170 pounds.

Wrestling begins Saturday at 10 a.m. at both sites.

The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the state tournament at Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center next week.

