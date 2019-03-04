Doyle does it: CM sophomore headed to Columbus

WILMINGTON – Clinton-Massie sophomore Colton Doyle has qualified for this week’s OHSAA Wrestling Championship at Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center.

Competing at 195 pounds in the Division II Southwest District tournament at Wilmington, Doyle had two epic matches with Christian Meyers of Valley View. In the quarterfinal round, Doyle scored a 2-1 win then he put the finishing touches on a third-place finish with a 1-0 win in the consolation final against Meyers.

Canon Ford was Wilmington’s top finisher, placing sixth at 170 pounds.

Robby Frederick of Clinton-Massie finished fifth at 145 pounds. A frustrating finish to be sure, Frederick came back to defeat Kyle Mink of Monroe 7-4 in the fifth-place match. Mink defeated Frederick in the first match of the tournament, 8-2, to put the CM junior in the consolation bracket.

From there, Frederick won four matches by decision before earning an alternate spot for the state tournament with the win over Mink.

Massie’s Braxton Green (170 pounds) and Wilmington’s Lee Lynch (126 pounds) and Jaydon Doyle (220 pounds) were all fifth place finishers at last week’s sectional tournament but earned a spot in the district as an alternate because one of the wrestlers dropped out in their weight class.

There were no fewer than 15 wrestlers who qualified for the district tournament that were kept out because of skin issues, according to both Wilmington coach Kelly Tolliver and Clinton-Massie coach Spencer Running.

SUMMARY

March 1-2, 2019

Division II Southwest District

@Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School

• 106: Grant Moorman (CM, 20-12) was dec by Thomas (Monroe) 12-5; dec Tatman (ZT) 17-0; was pinned by Sauter (Batavia) 1:45. Did not place.

• 120: Donovan Butler (WHS, 17-11) was pinned by Moll (Westfall) 0:19; dec Kennington (KR) 10-9; was pinned by Richards (NR) 1:20. Did not place.

• 126: Blake Seaman (CM, 25-8) was dec by Woods (Franklin) 6-5; pinned Lewis (Hillsboro) 2:53; was dec by Hartranft (Logan Elm) 6-3. Did not place.

• 126: Lee Lynch (WHS, 10-18) was pinned by Wortham (CJ) 0:57; was pinned by Whaley (Westfall) 1:55. Did not place.

• 132: Dominic Davidson (WHS, 13-6) dec Jansen (McClain) 12-0; was pinned by Lewandowski (Oakwood) 5:28; pinned Myers (Valley View) 4:52; was dec by Keeton (West Carrollton) 9-7. Did not place.

• 138: Sam Eastes (WHS, 30-9) was dec by Pitsch (Monroe) 9-7; dec Krafthefer (McClain) 18-2; was dec by Lee (Urbana) 14-9. Did not place.

• 145: Robby Frederick (CM, 37-7) was dec by Mink (Monroe) 8-2; dec Smith (McClain) 11-1; dec Ploehs (Ross) 7-1; dec Weadick (Eaton) 9-8; was dec by Abbott (Ben Logan) 5-2; dec Mink (Monroe) 7-4. Finished fifth.

• 152: Trent Holliday (WHS, 24-14) was dec by Humphreys (Spr Shawnee) 6-1; dec Deel (Valley View) 9-2; was pinned by Bales (Eaton) 1:26. Did not place.

• 170: Braxton Green (CM, 25-18) was dec by Mancillas (Greenville) 9-3; was pinned by Monroe (Spr Northwestern) 3:54 Did not place.

• 170: Canon Ford (WHS, 24-16) pinned Allwerdt (Oakwood) 3:55; was pinned by Frederick (CJ) 0:52; pinned Chapin (Eaton) 2:05; pinned Ritter (Taylor) 3:20; was dec by Stewart (Urbana) 6-2; was dec by Mancillas (Greenville) 5-4. Finished sixth.

• 195: Colton Doyle (CM, 29-8) pinned Henry (CJ) 2:18; dec Meyers (Valley View) 2-1; was pinned by Sndyer (Spr Northwestern) 1:13; dec Gross (Bellefontaine) 4-3; dec Meyers (Valley View) 1-0. Finished third.

• 220: Jaydon Doyle (WHS, 4-11) was pinned by Grote (Greenville) 1:22; was pinned by Hill (Carroll) 0:35. Did not place.

