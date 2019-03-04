Schirmer, Peters advance to state with 3rd place finishes

TROY – Blanchester will have a pair of wrestlers in Columbus this week for the OHSAA Wrestling Championships at Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center.

Clayton Schirmer at 152 pounds and James Peters at 220 pounds advanced to the state with third-place finishes at the Division III Southwest District tournament at Hobart Arena.

Schirmer (50-4 on the year) will be making a return trip to Columbus after earning his first state berth last season.

Peters (46-3 this season) is going to the state individual tournament for the first time.

East Clinton’s John Cline wrapped up one of the most successful season’s in school history with a 42-7 record and 31 pins, but no state berth. He is first all-time in career wins at ECHS with 71.

Schirmer and Peters both won their first round matches then lost in the second round by a close decision.

In the consolation bracket, Schirmer posted four pins, including a 4:19 victory over Cael Bey of Versailles in the third-place match.

Peters had a pair of pins, then a 3-2 win over Dalton of Miami East before finishing third by default over Dylan Sargent of Columbus Grove.

SUMMARY

March 1-2, 2019

Division III Southwest District

@Hobart Arena

• 106: Jacob Hamm (B, 27-18) was dec by Kennedy (Allen East) 16-0; was dec by Hensley (Greenon) 6-5. Did not place.

• 120: Adam Frump (B, 34-17) was pinned by McCombs (Southeastern) 1:33; was dec by Karcher (Cory-Rawson) 2-1 SV. Did not place.

• 132: Andrew Frump (B, 38-14) was pinned by Hurst (Mechanicsburg) 1:07; was dec by Bey (Versailles) 10-2. Did not place.

• 145: Gage Huston (B, 25-17) was pinned by Caprella (Lima Central Catholic) 2:21; pinned Cox (Greenon) 2:17; was dec by Miller (Allen East) 9-5. Did not place.

• 152: Clayton Schirmer (B, 50-4) pinned Ott (Miami East) 2:14; was dec by Schenck (Milton-Union) 5-1; pinned Boldman (Triad) 0:38; pinned Pitts (Columbus Grove) 5:44; pinned Metzger (Adena) 1:47; pinned Bey (Versailles) 4:19. Finished third.

• 160: Colt Conover (B, 28-15) was dec by Pummell (Indian Lake) 12-1; pinned Engle (Preble Shawnee) 1:44; pinned Potter (Greenon) 4:26; was dec by Starnes (Brookville) 8-5. Did not place.

• 170: Ramiro Torres (B, 26-10) was dec by Moore (Wayne Trace) 8-5; was dec by Patterson (Mechanicsburg) 4-1. Did not place.

• 170: John Cline (EC, 42-7) pinned Thomas (Coldwater) 2:57; was dec by Montgomery (Troy Christian) 9-6; was dec by Patterson (Mechanicsburg) 11-3. Did not place.

• 182: Steven Latchford (B, 40-10) was pinned by McReynolds (Covington) 3:07; was dec by Martin (Delphos St John) 8-2. Did not place.

• 195: Christian Stubbs (B, 21-11) was pinned by Williams (Brookville) 2:47; was dec by Fisher (Covington) 4-1. Did not place.

• 220: James Peters (B, 46-3) dec Dues (Spencerville) 18-6; was dec by Finney (TriCounty North) 4-2; pinned Weber (River Valley) 2:59; pinned Hamm (Brookville) 1:07; dec Dalton (Miami East) 3-2; won by default over Sargent (Columbus Grove). Finished third.

