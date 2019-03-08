Posted on by

SBAAC co-champs qualify for 6th straight academic national


The Clinton-Massie academic team, from left to right, front row, Amelia Binau, Jalen Richardson, Abby George; back row, John Gehringer, coach Gil Farr.

Courtesy Photo | Dann Sternsher

Led by Amelia Binau, the Clinton-Massie academic team has qualified for the NAQT Small School National Championship May 3-5 in Chicago.

This is the sixth straight season Clinton-Massie has qualified for the national tournament, coach Gil Farr said.

The Falcons finished as co-champions of the SBAAC American Division. Batavia and Clinton-Massie had 9-3 league records during the regular season.

Binau was the SBAAC American Division player of the year.

Jalen Richardson of CMHS was named first team All-SBAAC while Abby George was named to the second team. John Gehringer was given honorable mention.

Farr was named SBAAC American Division co-coach of the year.

Other members of the Falcons academic team are Barek Bennett, Bo Bradley, Brett Bradley, Maddie Brausch and Alex Shelton.

