Henry chooses Tiffin University

Wilmington High School senior Brady Henry has chosen to continue his academic and athletic career at Tiffin University. Henry is a kicker on the WHS football team. “Brady has chosen a great school where he can excel both academically and athletically,” WHS head coach Scott Killen said. “Tiffin got a great football player and an even better person.” In the photo, from left to right, front row, Reagan Henry, Parker Henry, Maggie Henry, Brady Henry, Dave Henry; back row, assistant football coach J.D. McIntosh and head coach Scott Killen.

Wilmington High School senior Brady Henry has chosen to continue his academic and athletic career at Tiffin University. Henry is a kicker on the WHS football team. “Brady has chosen a great school where he can excel both academically and athletically,” WHS head coach Scott Killen said. “Tiffin got a great football player and an even better person.” In the photo, from left to right, front row, Reagan Henry, Parker Henry, Maggie Henry, Brady Henry, Dave Henry; back row, assistant football coach J.D. McIntosh and head coach Scott Killen. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_FBH_bradyhenrysigns.jpg Wilmington High School senior Brady Henry has chosen to continue his academic and athletic career at Tiffin University. Henry is a kicker on the WHS football team. “Brady has chosen a great school where he can excel both academically and athletically,” WHS head coach Scott Killen said. “Tiffin got a great football player and an even better person.” In the photo, from left to right, front row, Reagan Henry, Parker Henry, Maggie Henry, Brady Henry, Dave Henry; back row, assistant football coach J.D. McIntosh and head coach Scott Killen. Courtesy Photo | WHS athletic department