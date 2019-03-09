Blanchester’s Schirmer 8th at 152 after 11-3 defeat

COLUMBUS – Clayton Schirmer’s season didn’t end the way he wanted. Truthfully, most wrestlers’ high school seasons don’t end the way they want.

But Schirmer’s 11-3 loss to Brennan Shirley of Massillon Tuslaw in the seventh place match Saturday morning won’t deter from the outstanding season and career he’s had at Blanchester High School.

A two-time state qualifier, Schirmer (52-7) is the single season record holder at BHS for wins with 52. His 148-36 career record has him in the top five all-time, coach Scott Nicely said.

Schirmer will continue his wrestling and academic career at Wilmington, a program that will be in just its second season after re-booting the program that ended in 2012.

“It’s close to home and it has all the majors I’m interested in,” Schirmer said of WC. “I’m interested to see how things will turn out.”

Going from Blanchester to Wilmington College could be a challenge for Schirmer. The BHS program is strong more often than not, while WC is still building its reputation to simply field a team.

“That won’t be that big of a problem,” Schirmer said.

On Saturday, Tuslaw’s Shirley was a problem. He dominated Schirmer from the start, leading 4-0 after one and 9-1 after two.

“I didn’t wrestle like myself right from the get-go,” Schirmer admitted.

Mark Huber | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_WR_blan_schirmerMEstate3-2.jpg Mark Huber | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_WR_blan_schirmer2ECstate3-2.jpg Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_WR_blan_schirmer3ECstate3-2.jpg Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_WR_blan_schirmer1ECstate3-2.jpg Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Denise Thacker | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_WR_blan_coachesDTstate3.jpg Denise Thacker | News Journal Denise Thacker | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_WR_blan_schirmer1DTstate3.jpg Denise Thacker | News Journal Denise Thacker | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_WR_blan_schirmer2DTstate3.jpg Denise Thacker | News Journal Denise Thacker | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_WR_blan_schirmer3DTstate3.jpg Denise Thacker | News Journal Denise Thacker | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_WR_blan_schirmer4DTstate3.jpg Denise Thacker | News Journal

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports