Denison takes doubleheader from Wilmington baseball

ATHENS – The Wilmington College baseball team couldn’t contain a powerful Denison University offense as the Big Red swept the Fightin’ Quakers in a doubleheader Saturday, winning 7-3 and 16-8.

Wilmington got run-scoring singles from Jake Hyatt and Kasey Bottorff in the top of the second. Over the next four innings, 13 Wilmington batters were retired before a Nick Silvis single in the seventh ended the streak.

The Quakers plated the game’s final run on a Shane Hale RBI-groundout that scored Aaron Burns in the top of the ninth.

Jarett Trautman took the loss for Wilmington allowing six earned runs in 3.2 innings pitched. Jared Ferenchak and Jacob Griewahn combined to allow just a single run on three hits in 4.1 innings pitched in relief.

Offensively, Silvis led the way going 3-for-4 while Bottorff added a 2-for-3 performance. Hyatt was the other Quaker to tally a hit.

In the second game, WC trailed 6-0. Luke Kleindl brought home a run for the Quakers with a groundout in the third.

Down 8-1, Wilmington scored in the fifth when a Gage Bley double drove home Gavin Perkins. Kleindl followed with a run scoring single. Silvis, Hyatt and Bottorff all drove in runs as Wilmington batted around to score five times to make it 8-6.

Denison, however, continued its offensive outburst and doubled-up on WC for the 16-8 win.

Kleindl went 3-5 with four RBI and two runs scored. Silvis was 3-5 with an RBI while Bley had two hits.

Wilmington (1-7) travels to Ferrum College (Va.) for two games Monday.