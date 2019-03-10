WC softball opens with win, splits DH in Fla.

NAPLES, Fla. – The Wilmington College softball team opened its 2019 season by splitting a pair of games Sunday, defeating Martin Luther College 7-2 in the opening then losing to Blackburn College 2-1 in the nightcap.

WC got off to a fast start when KenDahl Bowles doubled home two runs then Allison Pierce hit a two-run double an inning later for a 4-0 lead.

Jillia Cook answered Martin Luther’s two runs with a two-out, two-run single in the fifth for a 6-2 WC lead. Megan Crager added a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Grace Shell went the distance on the mound for the Quakers, scattering six hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Pierce went 3-3 with two RBI and Bowles and Cook both had two hits and drove in a run.

Hayley Suchland, making her collegiate debut, was the tough-luck losing pitcher for Wilmington in the second game. She gave up seven hits and walked five but both runs allowed were unearned.

In the loss to Blackburn, Pierce continued her torrid hitting pace by driving in a run in the bottom of the first. In a 1-1 game, Wilmington threatened to score in the fourth and fifth innings, but couldn’t deliver a hit with runners in scoring position.

Mariyah Burkhardt was the lone Quaker to have a multi-hit game in game two.

Wilmington will face Nazareth and SUNY Canton 9 a.m. Monday in a doubleheader.

