WC softball sweeps pair to go to 3-1

NAPLES, Fla. – The Wilmington College softball team swept a pair of games on the second day of its spring trip Monday, defeating Nazareth College (N.Y.) 9-1 and edging the State University of New York (SUNY) Canton 4-3.

In the first game, Grace Shell improved to 2-0 with seventh strong innings. She struck out nine. She fanned seven of the first eight batters she faced.

Jillia Cook had two hits and drove in four runs while Alecia Kemp and Bailey Sweeney had multi-hit games for WC. KenDahl Bowles had a run-scoring single in the first. Bailey Smith drove in two runs.

“We set the tone early in game one,” WC coach Beth Floyd said. “That allowed Grace [Shell] to settle in, locate her pitches and change up her speeds.”

In the second game, Kemp homered among her three hit day. She drove in three runs. Allison Pierce had two hits. Bowles also drove in a run while Micalah Hensley scored twice.

On the mound, Alexis Stringfellow was the third pitcher of the day for WC and earned the win. She pitched two scoreless innings. Hayley Suchland started and was relieved by Hunter Salyers.

“Our team demonstrated that they play for each other and they are a cohesive unit,” said Floyd. “That was never more apparent in game two when our pitching staff stepped up.”

Wilmington (3-1) will face Kenyon College and Curry College Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m.

