WC softball sweeps pair as Shell records save, win

FORT MYERS, Fla. – For the second consecutive day, the Wilmington College softball team swept a pair of games, defeating Kenyon College 3-1 and Curry College of Massachusetts 8-2.

In the victory over Kenyon (10-3), Wilmington’s offense put together 15 hits, but also left 15 runners on base.

Mariyah Burkhardt and Hayley Suchland finished with three-hit games for Wilmington offensively. In the game, 8-of-9 starters tallied a base hit. Alecia Kemp, Micalah Hensley and KenDahl Bowles also had multi-hit games.

Alexis Stringfellow, making her first collegiate start in the circle, pitched extremely well but needed Grace Shell’s help in the seventh inning to secure the win. Shell recorded one out for the save.

Stringfellow earned the win pitching all but one out allowing three hits with three walks.

In triumph over Curry, each team mustered one hit through three innings, but the Colonels got on the board twice using a two-out Wilmington error in the top of the fourth.

From there it was all WC.

Shell improved to 3-0 on the year has she scattered four hits with six strikeouts in the complete-game victory.

Burkhardt finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored while Megan Crager and Kemp both had two hits with two runs scored.

Wilmington (5-1) faces Lesley College and Western Connecticut State University Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_Logo_WCQuakers-8.jpg