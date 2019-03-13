Mya named second team All-Ohio

Wilmington High School standout was named Division I second team All-Ohio by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Wednesday afternoon.

“Mya is one of the hardest working athletes I have ever been around,” said WHS girls basketball coach Zach Williams, who also has coached boys basketball and football. “She works just as hard in the classroom as she does on the court and in the weight room.”

Jackson averaged 25 points per game during the regular season for the Lady Hurricane, who finished 19-5 in 2019. She made 50 percent of her field goal attempts and 77 percent of her free throws this regular season, when she also was named as a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American game.

Jackson, a senior headed to Seton Hall University, also averaged five rebounds, two assists and three steals per game.

“She leads by example,” Williams added. “She motivates others to do their best. She is always willing to give a helping hand and is respected by her peers.”

For her career, Jackson finishes as the No. 3 scorer in Clinton County history behind only Jarron Cumberland (2,408 points) and Don Fields (2,135 points).

Her career numbers are 2,033 points, 447 rebounds, 212 assists, 320 steals.

Jackson also was named to the Division I second team All-Ohio squad last season.

Her 45 points last season against Batavia last season is a WHS and Clinton County single game girls scoring record.

Jackson is a two-time SBAAC girls basketball player of the year.

