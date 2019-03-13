Bley, Hueber help WC baseball rally 5-4

WILMINGTON – Gage Bley had three hits and drove in three runs and Thomas Hueber pitched scoreless relief on the mound as Wilmington College rallied to defeat Ivy Tech 5-4 Wednesday at Tewksbury-Delaney Field.

The home opening win puts the Quakers at 2-9 on the year. Ivy Tech Fort Wayne drops to 5-4.

Wilmington trailed 4-0 through the top of the third. Starter Michael Weisenberger did not pitch poorly but his defense allowed two unearned runs.

Hueber, though, came in to the game in the fifth and went the final 4 1/3 innings for the win. He faced just 14 batters and did not allow a hit, while striking out five.

Down 4-0, Wilmington began its comeback efforts in the third when Bley drove in Mason Walker, who scored an unearned runs in the fifth to make it 4-2.

Bley drove in another run in the fifth and Nick Silvis scored on a balk to tie the game at 4-4. Antonio Miller had a key sacrifice bunt in the fifth to help the two-run rally.

Wilmington took the lead when Bley doubled home Silvis in the seventh.

Walker scored twice and reached on three bases on balls. Silvis walked twice and scored two times.

WC had six hits but reached on seven base on balls by seven Ivy Tech pitchers.

