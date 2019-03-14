Hibbs brothers to wrestle in state tournaments

The Hibbs brothers – 14-year-old Carson and 11-year-old Eli – will be competing in state wrestling tournaments the next two weekends. Carson is an eighth grader and Eli a sixth grader at Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School. Both have wrestled since they were 4. They are coached by their father Travis. “Nothing better than seeing my boys accomplish their goals and what they’ve worked so hard for,” Travis said. Both wrestle for U.S. Strong, a club team in Wilmington, as well as for their school. Carson will compete in the OAC Junior High State tournament this weekend in Youngstown while Eli will wrestle next weekend in the OAC Youth State Tournament.

Carson Hibbs https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_Carson1a-1.jpg Carson Hibbs Eli Hibbs https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_Eli1a-1.jpg Eli Hibbs Carson and Eli Hibbs https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_HibbsBros-1.jpg Carson and Eli Hibbs