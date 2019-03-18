UNCG, Indiana, Bama and TCU earn top seeds in NIT

By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
First Round
Tuesday, March 19
Campbell (20-12) at UNC-Greensboro (28-6), 7 p.m.
Lipscomb (25-7) at Davidson (24-9), 7 p.m.
Hofstra (27-7) at NC State (22-11), 7 p.
St. Francis (Pa.) (18-14) at Indiana (17-15), 7 p.m.
Wichita State (19-14) at Furman (25-7), 7 p.m.
San Diego (21-14) at Memphis (21-13), 8 p.m.
Arkansas (17-15) at Providence (18-15), 9 p.m.
South Dakota State (24-8) at Texas (16-16), 9 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago (20-13) at Creighton (18-14), 9 p.m.
Dayton (21-11) at Colorado (21-12), 11 p.m.
Wednesday, March 20
Harvard (18-11) at Georgetown (19-13), 7 p.m.
Wright State (21-13) at Clemson (19-13), 7 p.m.
Norfolk State (21-13) at Alabama (18-15), 7 p.m.
Toledo (25-7) at Xavier (18-15), 7 p.m.
Sam Houston State (21-11) at TCU (20-13), 9 p.m.
Butler (16-16) at Nebraska (18-16), 9 p.m.
Second Round
March 23-25
Campbell—UNC-Greensboro winner vs. Lipscomb-Davidson winner
Harvard-Georgetown winner vs. Hofstra-NC State winner
St. Francis-Indiana winner vs. Arkansas-Providence winner
Wichita State-Furman winner vs. Wright State-Clemson winner
Norfolk State-Alabama winner vs. Dayton-Colorado winner
Toledo-Xavier winner vs. South Dakota State-Texas winner
Sam Houston State-TCU winner vs. Butler-Nebraska winner
San Diego-Memphis winner vs. Loyola of Chicago-Creighton winner
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 26 or Wednesday, March 27
Campbell—UNC-Greensboro-Lipscomb-Davidson winner vs. Harvard-Georgetown-Hofstra-NC State winner
St. Francis winner Pa.)-Indiana-Arkansas-Providence winner vs. Wichita State-Furman-Wright State-Clemson winner
Norfolk State-Alabama-Dayton-Colorado winner vs. Toledo-Xavier-South Dakota State-Texas winner
Sam Houston State-TCU-Butler-Nebraska winner vs. San Diego-Memphis-Loyola of Chicago-Creighton winner
Semifinals
At Madison Square Garden
New York
Tuesday, April 2
Game 1, 7 p.m.
Game 2, 9:30 p.m.
Championship
At Madison Square Garden
New York
Thursday, April 4
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
UNC Greensboro, Indiana, Alabama and TCU are the No. 1 seeds for the 32-team National Invitation Tournament.
UNC Greensboro (28-6) was hoping to give the Southern Conference its first at-large NCAA Tournament bid and appeared to be in the field until Oregon upset Washington for the Pac-12 title on Saturday night.
The Spartans, who open the NIT against Campbell, lost to Wofford for the third time in the championship game of the league tournament. Greensboro’s other losses this season were a six-point setback at LSU, a 17-point loss at Kentucky and a conference loss at Furman.
Among the second seeds is North Carolina State of the Atlantic Coast Conference, which was disappointed at being snubbed by the NCAA Tournament despite a strong resume. The Wolfpack meets Hofstra of the Colonial on Tuesday.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25