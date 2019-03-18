Posted on by

UNCG, Indiana, Bama and TCU earn top seeds in NIT


UNC-Greensboro head coach Wes Miller, left, argues a call with a referee in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wofford for the Southern Conference tournament championship, Monday, March 1, 2019, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

UNC-Greensboro head coach Wes Miller, left, argues a call with a referee in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wofford for the Southern Conference tournament championship, Monday, March 1, 2019, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)


UNC-Greensboro guard Francis Alonso, right, drives the ball to the basket past Wofford guard Storm Murphy (5) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Southern Conference tournament championship, Monday, March 11, 2019, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)


UNC-Greensboro guard Demetrius Troy (11) drives the ball to the basket against Wofford forward Keve Aluma (24) and forward Chevez Goodwin (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Southern Conference tournament championship, Monday, March 11, 2019, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)


By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

First Round

Tuesday, March 19

Campbell (20-12) at UNC-Greensboro (28-6), 7 p.m.

Lipscomb (25-7) at Davidson (24-9), 7 p.m.

Hofstra (27-7) at NC State (22-11), 7 p.

St. Francis (Pa.) (18-14) at Indiana (17-15), 7 p.m.

Wichita State (19-14) at Furman (25-7), 7 p.m.

San Diego (21-14) at Memphis (21-13), 8 p.m.

Arkansas (17-15) at Providence (18-15), 9 p.m.

South Dakota State (24-8) at Texas (16-16), 9 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago (20-13) at Creighton (18-14), 9 p.m.

Dayton (21-11) at Colorado (21-12), 11 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

Harvard (18-11) at Georgetown (19-13), 7 p.m.

Wright State (21-13) at Clemson (19-13), 7 p.m.

Norfolk State (21-13) at Alabama (18-15), 7 p.m.

Toledo (25-7) at Xavier (18-15), 7 p.m.

Sam Houston State (21-11) at TCU (20-13), 9 p.m.

Butler (16-16) at Nebraska (18-16), 9 p.m.

Second Round

March 23-25

Campbell—UNC-Greensboro winner vs. Lipscomb-Davidson winner

Harvard-Georgetown winner vs. Hofstra-NC State winner

St. Francis-Indiana winner vs. Arkansas-Providence winner

Wichita State-Furman winner vs. Wright State-Clemson winner

Norfolk State-Alabama winner vs. Dayton-Colorado winner

Toledo-Xavier winner vs. South Dakota State-Texas winner

Sam Houston State-TCU winner vs. Butler-Nebraska winner

San Diego-Memphis winner vs. Loyola of Chicago-Creighton winner

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 26 or Wednesday, March 27

Campbell—UNC-Greensboro-Lipscomb-Davidson winner vs. Harvard-Georgetown-Hofstra-NC State winner

St. Francis winner Pa.)-Indiana-Arkansas-Providence winner vs. Wichita State-Furman-Wright State-Clemson winner

Norfolk State-Alabama-Dayton-Colorado winner vs. Toledo-Xavier-South Dakota State-Texas winner

Sam Houston State-TCU-Butler-Nebraska winner vs. San Diego-Memphis-Loyola of Chicago-Creighton winner

Semifinals

At Madison Square Garden

New York

Tuesday, April 2

Game 1, 7 p.m.

Game 2, 9:30 p.m.

Championship

At Madison Square Garden

New York

Thursday, April 4

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

UNC Greensboro, Indiana, Alabama and TCU are the No. 1 seeds for the 32-team National Invitation Tournament.

UNC Greensboro (28-6) was hoping to give the Southern Conference its first at-large NCAA Tournament bid and appeared to be in the field until Oregon upset Washington for the Pac-12 title on Saturday night.

The Spartans, who open the NIT against Campbell, lost to Wofford for the third time in the championship game of the league tournament. Greensboro’s other losses this season were a six-point setback at LSU, a 17-point loss at Kentucky and a conference loss at Furman.

Among the second seeds is North Carolina State of the Atlantic Coast Conference, which was disappointed at being snubbed by the NCAA Tournament despite a strong resume. The Wolfpack meets Hofstra of the Colonial on Tuesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

UNC-Greensboro head coach Wes Miller, left, argues a call with a referee in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wofford for the Southern Conference tournament championship, Monday, March 1, 2019, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_122516718-0172721b42f541cd859e8587f338c857.jpgUNC-Greensboro head coach Wes Miller, left, argues a call with a referee in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wofford for the Southern Conference tournament championship, Monday, March 1, 2019, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

UNC-Greensboro guard Francis Alonso, right, drives the ball to the basket past Wofford guard Storm Murphy (5) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Southern Conference tournament championship, Monday, March 11, 2019, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_122516718-3a6078c259424a1faa3de9e6e37a3200.jpgUNC-Greensboro guard Francis Alonso, right, drives the ball to the basket past Wofford guard Storm Murphy (5) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Southern Conference tournament championship, Monday, March 11, 2019, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

UNC-Greensboro guard Demetrius Troy (11) drives the ball to the basket against Wofford forward Keve Aluma (24) and forward Chevez Goodwin (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Southern Conference tournament championship, Monday, March 11, 2019, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_122516718-3e24175383cd44719d95aabe3b34a484.jpgUNC-Greensboro guard Demetrius Troy (11) drives the ball to the basket against Wofford forward Keve Aluma (24) and forward Chevez Goodwin (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Southern Conference tournament championship, Monday, March 11, 2019, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

First Round

Tuesday, March 19

Campbell (20-12) at UNC-Greensboro (28-6), 7 p.m.

Lipscomb (25-7) at Davidson (24-9), 7 p.m.

Hofstra (27-7) at NC State (22-11), 7 p.

St. Francis (Pa.) (18-14) at Indiana (17-15), 7 p.m.

Wichita State (19-14) at Furman (25-7), 7 p.m.

San Diego (21-14) at Memphis (21-13), 8 p.m.

Arkansas (17-15) at Providence (18-15), 9 p.m.

South Dakota State (24-8) at Texas (16-16), 9 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago (20-13) at Creighton (18-14), 9 p.m.

Dayton (21-11) at Colorado (21-12), 11 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

Harvard (18-11) at Georgetown (19-13), 7 p.m.

Wright State (21-13) at Clemson (19-13), 7 p.m.

Norfolk State (21-13) at Alabama (18-15), 7 p.m.

Toledo (25-7) at Xavier (18-15), 7 p.m.

Sam Houston State (21-11) at TCU (20-13), 9 p.m.

Butler (16-16) at Nebraska (18-16), 9 p.m.

Second Round

March 23-25

Campbell—UNC-Greensboro winner vs. Lipscomb-Davidson winner

Harvard-Georgetown winner vs. Hofstra-NC State winner

St. Francis-Indiana winner vs. Arkansas-Providence winner

Wichita State-Furman winner vs. Wright State-Clemson winner

Norfolk State-Alabama winner vs. Dayton-Colorado winner

Toledo-Xavier winner vs. South Dakota State-Texas winner

Sam Houston State-TCU winner vs. Butler-Nebraska winner

San Diego-Memphis winner vs. Loyola of Chicago-Creighton winner

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 26 or Wednesday, March 27

Campbell—UNC-Greensboro-Lipscomb-Davidson winner vs. Harvard-Georgetown-Hofstra-NC State winner

St. Francis winner Pa.)-Indiana-Arkansas-Providence winner vs. Wichita State-Furman-Wright State-Clemson winner

Norfolk State-Alabama-Dayton-Colorado winner vs. Toledo-Xavier-South Dakota State-Texas winner

Sam Houston State-TCU-Butler-Nebraska winner vs. San Diego-Memphis-Loyola of Chicago-Creighton winner

Semifinals

At Madison Square Garden

New York

Tuesday, April 2

Game 1, 7 p.m.

Game 2, 9:30 p.m.

Championship

At Madison Square Garden

New York

Thursday, April 4

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.