Hurricane lacrosse opens with 16-5 win

NORTH BEND – In the season opener, the Wilmington High School lacrosse team defeated Taylor 16-5 Monday night.

“After getting off to a slow start, I was satisfied to see our team thrive offensively in the second quarter,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said. “Our athletes were able to step into space and find good looks at the goal tonight.”

Logan Frazier led Wilmington with four goals but a trio of players tallied three goals each – Jake Frazier, Conner Mitchell and Peyton Hibbard. Hibbard also had an assist.

Bailey McVay scored twice in the win while assisting on two goals. Rudy Cresswell had one goal and one assist.

Wilmington, 1-0, will play at Archbishop Alter with the junior varsity game set to begin at 6 p.m. and the varsity to follow.